WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Salute to Veterans
Food Drive

Colorado school district facing federal lawsuit over student’s backpack patches

A lawyer representing the Rodriguez family said they are seeking a policy change from the district. (KKTV)
By Jared Dean and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 8:34 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A school district in Colorado Springs is facing a federal lawsuit after they asked a student to remove patches from his backpack in August, KKTV reports.

A lawyer representing 12-year-old Jaiden Rodriguez and his family says they are seeking a policy change from the district because students should be able to freely express themselves under their First Amendment rights.

According to a lawsuit filed against Harrison School District Two, Jaiden was asked by Vanguard School to remove patches from his backpack that included Pac-Man characters holding guns and the Gadsden “Don’t tread on me” flag.

“I fly it because I am proud to be an American,” Jaiden said. “I don’t hate America. I’m a patriot of our country.”

According to his lawyer, James Kerwin, the patches have never been an issue in the past and were brought to attention because of a report made by a teacher at the school. According to the lawsuit, the dress code policy states students are not allowed to wear “any ... symbols, words, slogans, patches, or pictures that ... refer to .... weapons”

“School should not be suppressing freedom of speech, and they shouldn’t be taking these extreme positions about historical symbols,” Kerwin said.

In August, the school district said in a statement that “as a school district, we will continue to ensure all students and employees can learn and work in a safe and nurturing environment.”

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Tempest Ariana Martin, 20 of Diamondhead, was arrested Wednesday and charged with conspiracy to...
911 dispatcher arrested for trafficking drugs into Hancock County, officials say
Maurice Bryant, coordinator of Black Spring Break weekend, shares concerns about new...
Promoters respond to the Biloxi City Council special events ordinance
Former Miss Mississippi USA and Hurley native Bailey Anderson, now Bailey Garriga, married her...
WATCH: Former Miss Mississippi gets married at White House Hotel, with Lee Greenwood as special performer
“Our primary focus at Singing River is, and always will be, the wellbeing of our patients and...
Jackson Co. Board of Supervisors, FMOLHS announce decision to terminate negotiations

Latest News

Mary Todd and Richard Roberts pleaded guilty to charges in connection to Montgomery's...
2 boaters plead guilty in connection to Alabama riverfront brawl
Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia celebrates with teammates after hitting a game-winning home run...
García’s HR in 11th, Seager’s tying shot in 9th rally Rangers past Arizona 6-5 in Series opener
Security cameras at a Colorado hotel captured a bear attacking a security guard.
Bear attacks security guard inside Colorado hotel
People reported seeing the bear in the kitchen before the guard went to investigate.
Caught on camera: Bear attacks security guard
Protesters gather at Grand Central Terminal during a rally calling for a ceasefire between...
NYC protesters demand Israeli cease-fire, at least 200 detained after filling Grand Central station