911 dispatcher arrested for trafficking drugs into Hancock County, officials say

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A 911 dispatcher and former corrections officer for the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office was arrested on charges related to the trafficking of potentially lethal pills from Covington, Louisiana to Hancock County.

Tempest Ariana Martin, 20 of Diamondhead, was arrested Wednesday and charged with conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation uncovered that Martin assisted her co-conspirator, who remains at large, in traveling to Covington to purchase large quantities of counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl. HCSO says these “fake” but potentially lethal pills were later sold onto the streets of Hancock County.

Martin resigned from her position at HCSO effective the day of her arrest.

Sheriff Ricky Adam commented on the crime in a Wednesday press release.

“While this is a regretful outcome, people in positions of trust who choose to betray the public’s confidence in them are most definitely held to a higher standard and rightfully so,” Sheriff Adam said. “We will continue to seek out criminals who put these dangerous drugs on the streets of Hancock County, as we firmly believe that no one is above the law. The safety and well-being of our community remains our top priority, and you can rest assured that the emergency services provided by our dedicated team of dispatchers will continue uninterrupted. We will work tirelessly to ensure that our community can rely on us to respond to emergencies promptly and professionally.”

Martin was held under a $25,000 bond, pending her initial appearance in Hancock County Justice Court.

HCSO says as this is an ongoing investigation, and additional arrests are pending, further details can’t be released at this time.

