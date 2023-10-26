7 people killed in I-55 crash identified by parish coroner
ST. JOHN PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The St. John Parish Coroner’s Office has officially identified the seven individuals who died in a horrific 168-car pile-up on I-55.
The victims are:
- Nakia Gaines - 48 years old, from New Orleans.
- Mason Gaines (son) - 6 years old, from Madisonville.
- Fernando Francisco DeMoraes - 50 years old, from Chalmette.
- Jose Elias Valle - 38 years old, also from Chalmette.
- Corinne Hebert - 21 years old, from Plaquemine.
- James Fleming - 87 years old, originally from Missouri.
- Quatab Singh Negi - 47 years old, who lived in Hammond and worked as a chef in Hammond and Kenner.
DEADLY PILE-UP
I-55 Southbound to reopen Thursday morning
‘It was pandemonium;’ Louisiana youth pastor counting blessings after horrific Manchac pile-up
Driving student survives I-55 pileup, aces final roadway test
Louisiana chef among those killed in massive I-55 pile-up
Death toll in I-55 pile-up climbs to 8
Louisiana State Police originally reported eight fatalities in the crash, but reduced that number on Friday, Oct. 27, as their investigation continued. Police were able to determine there were no unidentified victims.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.
Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.