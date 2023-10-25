‘Why was I let go?’: Memphis native freed from prison ordered back behind bars for 162-year sentence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In a one-on-one Wednesday, 55-year-old Courtney Anderson, a man freed from prison 10 months ago, said Tennessee’s second highest court reversed his non-violent conviction for multiple cases of theft and forgery charges crimes Anderson was convicted for in the late ‘90s.

The court wants him to serve all 162 years, 11 months, and 29 days.

“I mean, I’m here, I’m free. Why did, why was I let go if y’all knew this wasn’t right?” asked Anderson.

Initially, he represented himself and filed a motion to correct what he called an illegal sentence.

That motion was changed to a motion to reopen post-conviction after council was appointed.

Anderson’s attorney Terell Tooten presented the motion to the state which agreed with the court’s arguments that relief could be granted.

However, the appeal filed by the Tennessee Office of the Attorney General argued that the Shelby County Criminal Court lacked jurisdiction to re-open the case.

“The most available options at this point is one is to do an appeal to the Tennessee Supreme Court, which is something we definitely intend on doing, and then the other option, which we intend on doing, is seeking clemency from the governor,” said Tooten.

“I want to thank Mulroy and Skahan for recognizing that this was unjust. Now I’m asking them to come back and help me fix it,” said Anderson.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said in a statement:

“The question is whether Justice was done in this case. The 162-year sentence for a string of nonviolent offenses was clearly excessive. Mr. Anderson served 25 years which was enough. It’s regrettable that the AG prioritized using scarce legal resources to reinstate on appeal a clearly excessive sentence. I hope the governor will consider clemency.”

Anderson said he’s worked hard to become a model citizen by getting a job and receiving multiple trade licenses, including his barber’s license.

He said he hopes everything he’s done to turn his life around will be recognized.

Anderson has set up a GoFundMe to help with legal fees.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.