Lineman rodeo ropes in future electric utility employees

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) -Soaring to new heights and climbing the industry ladder. The second annual lineman rodeo for Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College students features the Harrison County Campus team versus the George County Center squad.

They’re not only competing against each other, but they’re also lobbying for employment.

“They’ve been working on skills all semester, and they’re here to display them today,” said Erin Riggins, MGCCC associate vice president of workforce solutions. “We have companies in the area watching those skills, so the competition is really to get to end and get employed, and that’s the goal here today.”

Most rodeos feature bronco busting and bull riding. Here, the five events include utility pole climbing, switching out cross arms, and changing fuses.

“Everyone here is fired up. it’s a rivalry. They beat last year’s class and we’re here for redemption,” said Guice Tripp, a Harrison County Campus student lineman.

All are judged on speed, safety, and efficiency.

“They’re essentially doing the same training and they get to work out here today and practice those skills they’ll use every day on the job,” said Mark Loughman, Mississippi Power Coast Division manager. “We want to have the ability to train people locally to come into the workforce and the utility industry.”

The rodeo also brings out family and friends to watch these soon-to-be graduates earn their climbing boots and hard hats.

“We’re trying to give them a real-life experience. Whenever they complete the programs and go to work, they’re going to become a family,” Riggins added.

By the way, the winning team received the Golden Helmet trophy. The rodeo was held at Mississippi Power’s new lineman training facility in Gulfport. Some of the students will be graduating as early as this week.

