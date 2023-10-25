WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Salute to Veterans
Food Drive

Judge issues protective order ahead of Favre deposition

By Anthony Warren
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A judge is blocking the release of documents and deposition that could show how a former football star is tied to the largest welfare scandal in state history.

On Wednesday, Hinds County Circuit Judge Faye Peterson signed an agreed protective order blocking the release of documents and portions of depositions from Brett Favre and the Lobaki Foundation that are deemed confidential or highly confidential.

Anyone found to violate the order could be held in contempt of court.

The order comes as Brett Favre, a retired NFL quarterback, gears up to give a deposition in the state’s civil suit regarding the misspending of some $77 million in federal funding designed to help needy Mississippi families.

Favre is said to have gotten $5 million in Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funds to help build a new volleyball facility at the University of Southern Mississippi.

The Lobaki Foundation, meanwhile, received hundreds of thousands of dollars in TANF funds to operate a virtual reality program that also never benefited needy families, Mississippi Today reported.

Items found during discovery may be designated as confidential if they include previously non-disclosed financial information, previously non-disclosed material related to ownership or control of non-public companies, or previously non-disclosed business, product development, or marketing plans.

Items can be deemed highly confidential if the party believes the document contains “sensitive, non-public, financial, marketing, customer, regulatory, research, development, personal or commercial information.”

Portions of deposition transcripts also can be sealed if they include responses to confidential information found during discovery, the order states.

Favre is slated to answer questions under oath on December 11. He initially was set to give a deposition on October 26. However, the deposition was rescheduled at the behest of Favre’s attorneys, the Associated Press reported.

A full copy of the order is below.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Tempest Ariana Martin, 20 of Diamondhead, was arrested Wednesday and charged with conspiracy to...
911 dispatcher arrested for trafficking drugs into Hancock County, officials say
Maurice Bryant, coordinator of Black Spring Break weekend, shares concerns about new...
Promoters respond to the Biloxi City Council special events ordinance
“Our primary focus at Singing River is, and always will be, the wellbeing of our patients and...
Jackson Co. Board of Supervisors, FMOLHS announce decision to terminate negotiations
The St. John Parish Coroner’s Office has officially identified seven of the eight individuals...
7 people killed in I-55 crash identified by parish coroner

Latest News

The St. John Parish Coroner’s Office has officially identified seven of the eight individuals...
7 people killed in I-55 crash identified by parish coroner
Joining us is co-owner, Matthew Pipper and Executive Chef, Aaron Yarbrough.
In the Kitchen with Mangiamo Italian Restaurant
Summer clothes this weekend and winter clothes next week
Carrie's 4 PM First Alert Forecast
It's a big weekend leading into Halloween! More than 400 witches will take over downtown Ocean...
Happening Saturday: Witches Ride of Ocean Springs
According to Mississippi Power’s outage map, the area experiencing outages begins just west of...
UPDATE: Power restored to all Mississippi Power customers in Gulfport