Gulfport Job Corps Center’s new $43 million dollar facility to open in Summer 2024

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Dozens of young adults showed up at the Westside Community Center on Wednesday hoping for a fresh start. Gulfport Job Corps Center hosted its annual signing day for boys and girls between the ages of 16 and 24.

Those in attendance were given the opportunity to connect with future employers from the Job Corps Workforce Council and learn about job openings available in the area. The event also gave prospective students tips on finding the right career path and insight on how to navigate the professional landscape.

Certified Nursing Assistant trainee Kara Nina Willis will be graduating from the program this month and says it is extremely beneficial.

“I feel like this program has really brought me out of my shell,” Willis said. “Usually, I stay to myself and I’m very quiet, but once I got here I got into, like, leadership positions like being a room captain and the student government president. I really, like, put myself out there with this program.”

The program aims to help low-income families.

“With Job Corps, we’re moving any barriers for anyone coming in who wants to get their career started,” says Daniella Wartner, Gulfport Job Corps Center Director. “The program is no cost as well. We provide basic medical, basic dental, and their room and board is free if they want to be a resident.”

Wartner says the program continues to grow, and soon, Job Corps will have a new space to onboard more students in need of opportunity. The center is receiving a massive $43 million state-of-the-art facility.

It will be located in Gulfport at 3300 20th Street. The larger facility will allow the center to offer a wider selection of trades and onboard more students.

Approximately 74 students are enrolled, but they’re aiming to reach a goal of 107 once the facility opens.

“With the expansion, we’re going to have a recreation building, we’re going to have a cafeteria, an academic building, a trade and additional trade building as well,” Wartner says.

Construction on the estimated 98,000-square-foot building began in December 2021 and will be complete by summer 2024.

