Goodwill of South Mississippi named one of state’s top nonprofits

President and CEO Tripp Harrison was presented the award by Mississippi Business Journal...
President and CEO Tripp Harrison was presented the award by Mississippi Business Journal publisher Tami Jones and Ellen Collins of the Mississippi Alliance of Nonprofits and Philanthropy.(Goodwill of South Mississippi)
By Ja'Colbi Rivers and WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Goodwill of South Mississippi recently received a special distinction; the organization was honored as one of this year’s Top Nonprofits in Mississippi at an awards breakfast October 12 in Jackson.

The award comes as no surprise to the many who know Goodwill of South Mississippi as a leader in workforce development efforts on the Gulf Coast. The organization focuses on eliminating barriers to employment and helping people find meaningful and sustainable career paths.

In 2022, Goodwill of South Mississippi, which employs over 200 people, says it served more than 5,000 clients with career services, ranging from skills training to resume and interview prep to placement assistance.

Recipients of the award were selected by Mississippi Business Journal (MBJ) from nominations that came from a variety of sectors in the community.

President and CEO Tripp Harrison was presented the award by MBJ publisher Tami Jones and Ellen Collins of the Mississippi Alliance of Nonprofits and Philanthropy.

“I’d like to thank every team member for their contribution to Goodwill of South Mississippi being recognized as a top Mississippi nonprofit, and I am honored to accept this award on your behalf,” Harrison said at the ceremony.

Harrison said it was an honor to be included on the list of organizations recognized as part of the awards.

“This award is a testament to the way our team members work together to uplift people in the communities we serve,” Harrison said.

Harrison told WLOX Tuesday the company also prides itself in helping to provide a more affordable way of shopping for Mississippians in the six coastal counties.

“It’s really about taking revenue from our retail operations and deploying them to use in serving over 5,000 people here on the Gulf Coast,” Harrison said. “You can come in and put an entire wardrobe together for less than $20 in most cases, so it’s just a really good value that we want to provide our shoppers on the Coast.”

While the store is known for its affordable wardrobes, it’s also a place where the community can go for a multitude of job services.

In their Ocean Springs location, you will find the Career Connections Center. That’s where the company provides these services to any community member who is interested, including those who may have just gotten out of jail or are looking for second chances to get back on their feet.

Harrison says the Career Connection Center is part of why he is proud to be the CEO of the company.

“It’s something that is a success measure to me that... you don’t have to stay working for Goodwill. If I could help you thrive and reach a better career even with another employer, let us be the ones that help you do that,” Harrison said. “There was a great story with a case where we were able to help this individual go from essentially having nothing to now being a supervisor of over 100 people in a strong organization here on the Gulf Coast that is thriving.”

Harrison says from the affordable clothing, to job training and preparation, to priceless career opportunities and second chances, it’s more than just a thrift store.

“Be it our own employees who are in the stores and giving them life-changing experiences, but also all those who we serve in the community as well. Whether it be from a mission standpoint in job training and preparation or shopping and getting a great opportunity to shop for clothes for your family,” Harrison said. “It is not just about a thrift store. It’s not just about creating value. It’s changing peoples’ lives through the power of work, and that’s what Goodwill is looking to do on the Gulf Coast.”

Harrison says the Career Connections Center is open for anyone who is curious and looking for job services. You can find it at the Ocean Springs Goodwill location on Bienville Boulevard.

