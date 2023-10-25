WLOX Careers
Documents: MDOC officers repeatedly kicked and punched ‘defenseless’ inmate

(Action News 5)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three former Mississippi Department of Corrections officers have been sentenced for using excessive force against an inmate.

According to court documents, on July 11, 2019, at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility, corrections officers Jessica Hill and LaToya Richardson, along with case manager Nicole Moore, assaulted a defenseless inmate while she was in the fetal position.

WARNING: The video below may disturb some viewers

Hill struck her several times with an OC cannister and then repeatedly punched her in the head.

Richardson kicked the inmate four times in the head and upper torso.

Moore kicked her one time in the back of the head.

Hill continued to strike her while she was still laying on the ground in the fetal position until fellow prison staff intervened to stop the assault.

All three defendants previously pleaded guilty to their respective roles in assaulting the inmate.

Hill was sentenced to three years and one month in prison, two years of supervised release and a $1,500 fine.

Richardson was sentenced to three years and one month in prison, two years of supervised release and a $1,500 fine.

Moore was sentenced to two years in prison, two years of supervised release and a $1,500 fine.

“These defendants are being held accountable for their criminal abuse of their authority by using excessive force against an inmate who was not resisting them,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The Justice Department is committed to prosecuting prison officials who violate the law and their oaths by subjecting inmates in their custody to cruel and unusual punishment.”

