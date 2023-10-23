WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Salute to Veterans
Food Drive

One person injured after shots fired into Gulfport home

A woman says her family was watching television when her daughter was shot in the foot.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Residents in a Gulfport neighborhood say one person was shot Sunday night.

That shooting happened just before 11 p.m. on Genevieve Drive. WLOX was on scene, where the Gulfport Police Department had part of the road blocked off.

We spoke with Ernestine Pope, who says she, her daughter and her grandchildren were watching television when they heard several gunshots. She says they got on the ground as shots rang out, but her daughter’s foot was hit.

“Who ever did this is sad. Y’all are wrong for what you did,” Pope said. “You wasn’t thinking about kids. You wasn’t thinking about nobody. And if you would, give yourself up. Because you’ve got the entire neighborhood going.”

The current condition of Pope’s daughter is unknown at this time. There’s no word on suspects yet.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunter Carroll
Missing teen out of Tennessee found dead in Mississippi
Body found in Mississippi lake
Body found in Mississippi lake
Body found hanging from tree in Mississippi
Body found hanging from tree in Mississippi
Body found on Mississippi River
Woman’s body found on barge in Mississippi River, SCSO investigates
Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin, center, celebrates after a win over Auburn in an NCAA...
‘It’s awesome’: Ole Miss breaks 71-year curse, beats Auburn for second-straight season

Latest News

A frame grab from a video created by Eley Guild Hardy Architects shows the pedestrian tramway...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 90 set to temporarily close near Jones Park for tramway maintenance
Fog possible this morning. Later today looks nice and warm with temps in the 80s.
Wesley's Monday Morning First Alert Forecast
Eric's First Alert Forecast Oct 22, 2023 10 p.m.
Patchy dense fog and smoke Monday morning, warm and dry this week
Smoke moving into Gulfport Oct 22, 2023
La. marsh fire smoke and fog to reduce visibility in South Ms.
Campers and supporters of camp awesome enjoyed their Sunday afternoon with some beach...
C.A.M.P. Awesome holds beach volleyball day for campers