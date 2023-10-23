One person injured after shots fired into Gulfport home

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Residents in a Gulfport neighborhood say one person was shot Sunday night.

That shooting happened just before 11 p.m. on Genevieve Drive. WLOX was on scene, where the Gulfport Police Department had part of the road blocked off.

We spoke with Ernestine Pope, who says she, her daughter and her grandchildren were watching television when they heard several gunshots. She says they got on the ground as shots rang out, but her daughter’s foot was hit.

“Who ever did this is sad. Y’all are wrong for what you did,” Pope said. “You wasn’t thinking about kids. You wasn’t thinking about nobody. And if you would, give yourself up. Because you’ve got the entire neighborhood going.”

The current condition of Pope’s daughter is unknown at this time. There’s no word on suspects yet.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

