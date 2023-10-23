WLOX Careers
Monday's Forecast

By Wesley Williams
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 4:06 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
It’s a bit of a hazy start to the day in parts of our region. So if you’re hitting the road, be cautious. Low visibility due to fog and regional fires creating smoke will likely linger until around 10 AM in parts of South Mississippi. Remember when driving in foggy weather to slow down, use your low beams, and keep a safe distance from the car in front of you. After this morning’s possible fog, the rest of the day brings partly cloudy skies. Today’s temperatures start in the cool 50s and mild 60s. But, we’re in for a warm afternoon with highs reaching the 80s. Rain? Slim to none for the week!

