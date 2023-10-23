WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Salute to Veterans
Food Drive

Car crash shatters wine business, caught on video

Surveillance footage caught the moment a vehicle burst through a local wine store in Milwaukee. (Source: WISN/THELMA CAROL WINE MERCHANTS/CNN)
By WISN staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 12:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WISN) - Surveillance video capturing the moment a car slams into Thelma Carol Wine Merchants early Saturday morning.

“It was so horrific. There was car oil and Italian wine, mostly Italian wine all over the floor, up to now your entire life’s work, and completely shattered in, in 10 seconds,” said Rebecca Sue Button.

The shop, just 1 year old, is closed for business while she and her husband rebuild.

Button said she is overwhelmed, upset and hoping the driver is held accountable.

“I hope you realize what you have done to this very personal, loving, beautiful space that my husband and I have worked, I’m sorry, really hard to curate,” she said.

Video shows people get out of the car Moments after the crash, gather some belongings and leave the scene.

Button said that the shop is her heart and soul. The damage is still very apparent, a bike rack knocked over and mangled. Motor oil is seen and smelled all over the ground, and they’ve boarded up the shop for now.

And as they rebuild, dedicated customers are changing their plans.

“We were slated to have our, um, rehearsal party here Thursday, October 26th,” Kallie Palm said.

But they said they are ready to help Button in any way they can.

“There’s like a lot of heart in the shop, and so it’s hard to see it in that state,” Palm said.

“We knew we wanted to start a business here. And man, are we feeling that we made the right decision? Of course, it has been overwhelmingly beautiful and we’re just so grateful,” Button said.

Copyright 2023 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found hanging from tree in Mississippi
Body found hanging from tree in Mississippi
Hunter Carroll
Missing teen out of Tennessee found dead in Mississippi
Body found on Mississippi River
Woman’s body found on barge in Mississippi River, SCSO investigates
Southern Miss Golden Eagles are set to return to the Coast for a non-conference match-up...
Southern Miss, Nicholls set to return to MGM Park for non-conference match-up
A new Rouses location is set to open in fall 2024 in the old Winn Dixie building on Pass Road...
New Biloxi Rouses location under construction in old Winn-Dixie building

Latest News

Nearly three weeks as passed since the House of Representatives has had a speaker. (Source:...
House still in limbo without speaker
A Hampton, Virginia, family spends thousands of dollars decorating their house for Halloween.
Family takes Halloween display to next level
FILE - Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife, Nadine Menendez, leave federal court on Wednesday, Sept....
Sen. Menendez returns to New York court to enter plea to new conspiracy charge
Surveillance footage caught the moment a vehicle burst through a local wine store in Milwaukee.
Car crashes into building, wrecking wine business