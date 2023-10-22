WLOX Careers
Reeves vs Presley: Hear from both Mississippi governor candidates ahead of November’s election

Mississippi's primary election is November 7. And the race for Governor is the main draw of...
Mississippi's primary election is November 7. And the race for Governor is the main draw of attention ahead of election day.(WLBT)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The two men who want to lead the state of Mississippi sat down with us in the studio this week.

Dave Elliott sat down with Republican Incumbent Governor Tate Reeves and Democrat Candidate Brandon Presley to discuss campaign plans and other issues.

And a reminder for voters: this race will be decided on Election Day on November 7.

Incumbent Republican Governor Tate Reeves joins us for an extended conversation.
Democrat Brandon Presley joins us for an extended conversation.

You can learn more about both of the candidates on their campaign websites:

https://www.brandonpresley.com/

https://tatereeves.com/

