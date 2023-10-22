Pink Dress Run in downtown Gulfport helps fight breast cancer

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday, one particular color filled the downtown Gulfport streets, turning heads and raising awareness.

You guessed it — it’s the Pink Dress Run.

Community members gather to run or walk in a pink dress to fight against cancer. Proceeds from the event support patients battling the disease. People also made their way down the route in support of loved ones — some remembering those they’ve lost, others celebrating survivors.

When it comes to breast cancer, one Memorial Health worker says the best protection is prevention.

“You don’t want to wait until you have signs and symptoms,” said Angie Zuzang, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Memorial Health. “You want to go ahead and do the prevention. That’s why we’re ‘Prevention Takes Action,’ because you know it’s one thing to come out and walk, it’s one thing to wear pink, but it’s another to literally go and take action and take control of your health.”

About 250 volunteers made this event possible, with about 500 people attending.

Organizers say they raised over $276 thousand dollars, which will go towards the Carter’s Champions Breast Cancer fund.

