WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Salute to Veterans
Food Drive

One dead, three injured after shooting outside nightclub in Meridian

One dead, three injured after shooting outside nightclub in Meridian
One dead, three injured after shooting outside nightclub in Meridian(WTOK)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDAN, Miss. (WLBT) - One person is dead and three people are injured after an overnight shooting occurred at a nightclub in Meridian, WTOK News reports.

WTOK confirmed that the four people were shot outside of the Legends Lounge nightclub located at 5th Street and 24th Avenue in the Queen City.

Law enforcement says that there was a large crowd at the time of the shooting.

There is no information about who the suspects are at this time. The identities of the victims have not been revealed.

Meridian Police and the City of Meridian have not received information or statements.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found hanging from tree in Mississippi
Body found hanging from tree in Mississippi
A new Rouses location is set to open in fall 2024 in the old Winn Dixie building on Pass Road...
New Biloxi Rouses location under construction in old Winn-Dixie building
William Carey University hosted its Small Business Leadership Award Luncheon in Gulfport Friday.
“World’s largest” train museum wins Small Business Leadership Award
Body found on Mississippi River
Woman’s body found on barge in Mississippi River, SCSO investigates
Southern Miss Golden Eagles are set to return to the Coast for a non-conference match-up...
Southern Miss, Nicholls set to return to MGM Park for non-conference match-up

Latest News

Skip Bertman
Former LSU baseball coach Skip Bertman to sign copies of his new book on the Coast
The Wolf Pack ended its losing streak with a 6-0 win against San Diego State.
Wolf Pack Snaps Losing Streak with San Diego Win
Mississippi's primary election is November 7. And the race for Governor is the main draw of...
Reeves vs Presley: Hear from both Mississippi governor candidates ahead of November’s election
Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin, center, celebrates after a win over Auburn in an NCAA...
‘It’s awesome’: Ole Miss breaks 71-year curse, beats Auburn for second-straight season