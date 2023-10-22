WLOX Careers
Missing teen out of Tennessee found dead in Mississippi

Hunter Carroll
Hunter Carroll(Wayne County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WAYNE CO., Tenn. (WLBT) - A death investigation is underway after a missing Tennessee teen was found in Saltillo, Mississippi.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Hunter Carroll went missing this weekend. He was last seen driving a red 1992 two-wheel drive Chevy Pickup with aluminum wheels, bearing tag number 337-BJXL.

Wayne County Sheriff Shane Fisher says he extends his condolences to the Carroll family as they endure this tragedy.

