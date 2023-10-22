Man dead after being shot in chest in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One man is dead after he was shot in the chest in the capital city.

According to Jackson Police, the shooting occurred on Sunday morning in the 5600 block of Gardenia Street in West Jackson.

When officers arrived at the scene, a white man was discovered with one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead.

JPD is currently investigating as no suspect has been identified at this time. The identity of the victim has not been revealed.

If you have any information regarding this incident contact Jackson Police at 601-960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355- TIPS (8477).

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.