Man dead after being shot in chest in Jackson(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One man is dead after he was shot in the chest in the capital city.

According to Jackson Police, the shooting occurred on Sunday morning in the 5600 block of Gardenia Street in West Jackson.

When officers arrived at the scene, a white man was discovered with one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead.

JPD is currently investigating as no suspect has been identified at this time. The identity of the victim has not been revealed.

If you have any information regarding this incident contact Jackson Police at 601-960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355- TIPS (8477).

