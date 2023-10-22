WLOX Careers
Keeping Kelli Foundation holds fundraiser for domestic violence survivors

Flot-Patterson launched the foundation in honor of her late daughter and grandson.(WLOX)
By Lauren Martinez
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Keeping Kelli Foundation hosted its second annual Sunday Brunch & Festival at Ground Zero Blues Club.

“We are going to be helping them with household items and possible furniture just depending on how well the fundraiser goes,” said Renata Flot-Patterson, Kelli Foundation founder and CEO. “We are going to be supporting them in their transition. We are trying to raise as much funds as possible so that we can help more than one or two families, because there’s always someone in the shelter or because there is always someone in the shelter that’s going to need that support.”

The effort is to raise funding through a silent auction to support domestic violence survivors and the Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence. Flot-Patterson launched the foundation in honor of her late daughter and grandson.

“I started my quest to be an advocate against domestic violence because I lost my daughter and my grandson from an act of domestic violence in 2021,” Renata explained. “It just propelled me to just start doing something about the issues that I feel have no awareness. People do not know what to do and they do not know about the resources truly available in our community.”

Popular artist Chris Street was on hand to lend his support and do a live painting.

Musical acts Serabee Jamell and Richard Richardson also hit the stage for a blues and soul performance courtesy of talent sponsor Scarlet Pearl Casino & Resort.

