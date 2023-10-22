Former LSU baseball coach Skip Bertman to sign copies of his new book on the Coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Former Louisiana State University baseball coach Skip Bertman will be signing copies of his new book at an open house event at the Beau Rivage Casino in Biloxi on October 29 from 6 – 8 p.m.

Bertman will be signing copies of “Everything Matters in Baseball – The Skip Bertman Story.”

The recently released book, written by national sports columnist Glenn Guilbeau of OutKick.com/FOX News, chronicles Bertman’s construction of the LSU baseball program from scratch into a five-time national championship-winning program and his years as LSU’s athletic director. Bertman is one of college baseball’s all-time winningest coaches.

College World Series Winning Head Coach Jay Johnson and Biloxi native Doug Thompson will also be in attendance and available for photos and autographs. Thompson will serve as the Master of ceremonies for the evening.

A standout pitcher at Biloxi High School, Thompson spent two years at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College where he led the nation in strikeouts per inning and was second in overall strikeouts and ERA during his freshman season.

After a similarly strong sophomore season, Thompson signed to play for Bertman at LSU where he compiled a 24-8 record in 49 appearances, with 37 starts. He finished with a 4.44 ERA and 282 strikeouts in 245 innings, was the winning pitcher in the 1997 College World Series Championship game, and was a two-time All-American.

Admission to the event is a copy of Bertman’s book which can be ordered from acadianhouse.com and picked up at the Beau Rivage.

