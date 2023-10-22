Exotic animals help Hub City car dealer celebrate grand opening

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A new Hattiesburg business gave local residents a chance to learn about new automotive technology, while meeting some exotic animals up close and personal Saturday.

It was all part of grand opening activities at Pine Belt Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram on U.S. 98.

The dealership formerly had been under another name in east Hattiesburg, but made the move out west earlier this year.

Saturday’s activities included some animal encounters with the Safari Tails organization out of Lumberton.

The group brought several different species of reptiles and birds for visitors to see.

“It’s kind of been the move for our group since our (Chevrolet) dealership moved out here in (2017) and (was) followed by our Ford store,” said Joseph Pope, general manager of Pine Belt Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram. “We’re doing the same thing, and we’ve got Honda moving in next to us as well,

“It’s just to be a little closer to this (west) side.”

Pine Belt Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram actually opened at its new location in May.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.