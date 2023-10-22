WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Salute to Veterans
Food Drive

Exotic animals help Hub City car dealer celebrate grand opening

The Safari Tails organization was part of grand opening activities for Pine Belt Chrysler,...
The Safari Tails organization was part of grand opening activities for Pine Belt Chrysler, Dodge Jeep and Ram Saturday.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A new Hattiesburg business gave local residents a chance to learn about new automotive technology, while meeting some exotic animals up close and personal Saturday.

It was all part of grand opening activities at Pine Belt Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram on U.S. 98.

The dealership formerly had been under another name in east Hattiesburg, but made the move out west earlier this year.

Saturday’s activities included some animal encounters with the Safari Tails organization out of Lumberton.

The group brought several different species of reptiles and birds for visitors to see.

“It’s kind of been the move for our group since our (Chevrolet) dealership moved out here in (2017) and (was) followed by our Ford store,” said Joseph Pope, general manager of Pine Belt Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram. “We’re doing the same thing, and we’ve got Honda moving in next to us as well,

“It’s just to be a little closer to this (west) side.”

Pine Belt Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram actually opened at its new location in May.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found hanging from tree in Mississippi
Body found hanging from tree in Mississippi
A new Rouses location is set to open in fall 2024 in the old Winn Dixie building on Pass Road...
New Biloxi Rouses location under construction in old Winn-Dixie building
Action needed for Mississippi Medicaid recipients to avoid chance of losing coverage
Mississippi’s Medicaid rolls keep shrinking
William Carey University hosted its Small Business Leadership Award Luncheon in Gulfport Friday.
“World’s largest” train museum wins Small Business Leadership Award
Matthew Thomas Murphy, 42
Man sentenced to 30 years after attempting to molest children, fleeing to Canada

Latest News

CEO Kurt Allen will meet with his leadership team next week to begin planning what projects are...
Millions of ‘RESTORE Act’ dollars headed to Mississippi Aquarium
William Carey University hosted its Small Business Leadership Award Luncheon in Gulfport Friday.
“World’s largest” train museum wins Small Business Leadership Award
A new Rouses location is set to open in fall 2024 in the old Winn Dixie building on Pass Road...
New Biloxi Rouses location under construction in old Winn-Dixie building
Jackson County residents now have a quicker, easier way to get to shopping, restaurants and...
Officials cut ribbon on Cook Rd. connector, linking Jackson Co. residents to D’Iberville
A new Rouses location is set to open in fall 2024 in the old Winn Dixie building on Pass Road...
LIVE: Rouses to open new store in Biloxi