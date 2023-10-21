WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Salute to Veterans
Food Drive

Woman’s body found on barge in Mississippi River, SCSO investigates

Body found on Mississippi River
Body found on Mississippi River(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a mysterious body that was found on a barge in the Mississippi River.

According to SCSO, the body was found on top of a barge while it was traveling across the Mississippi River.

Deputies were called to a location two miles south of the Shelby Forest Boat Ramp.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found hanging from tree in Mississippi
Body found hanging from tree in Mississippi
A new Rouses location is set to open in fall 2024 in the old Winn Dixie building on Pass Road...
New Biloxi Rouses location under construction in old Winn-Dixie building
Action needed for Mississippi Medicaid recipients to avoid chance of losing coverage
Mississippi’s Medicaid rolls keep shrinking
William Carey University hosted its Small Business Leadership Award Luncheon in Gulfport Friday.
“World’s largest” train museum wins Small Business Leadership Award
Matthew Thomas Murphy, 42
Man sentenced to 30 years after attempting to molest children, fleeing to Canada

Latest News

This is the 3rd annual Bullying Awareness Day in John Henry Beck Park put on by Christian...
How to seek help if you’re a victim of bullying
37 people connected to a deadly prison-based Mississippi gang have been convicted, prosecutors say
Mike Johnson (Source: Louisiana Secretary of State website)
La. Rep. Mike Johnson announces run for U.S. House Speaker position
Southern Miss Golden Eagles are set to return to the Coast for a non-conference match-up...
Southern Miss, Nicholls set to return to MGM Park for non-conference match-up