Warm and dry this weekend

By Taylor Graham
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
We’ve started off in the 50s and 60s, but it’s going to be warm this afternoon! Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 80s, and we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. More cloud cover is expected to arrive overnight tonight, and it won’t be quite as chilly. We’ll reach the low 60s by early Sunday morning.

Despite seeing more cloud cover on Sunday, we’ll be in the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon. We’ll stay dry, too. In fact, don’t count on much rain this upcoming week. Rain chances will stay slim to none Monday through Friday. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s for much of the week.

In the tropics, Hurricane Tammy remains near the Leeward Islands, and it will bring heavy rain and strong winds to the Virgin Islands this weekend. It will curve up into the Atlantic this week. There is another disturbance in the southern Caribbean that has a low chance of development, but it is not a threat to the Gulf Coast.

