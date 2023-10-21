How to seek help if you’re a victim of bullying

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - “What is bullying?” — the million dollar question.

Saturday is the 3rd annual Bullying Awareness Day in John Henry Beck Park put on by Christian masonic organization Heroines of Jericho and its 16th District Palace of Children. School Administrator and keynote speaker of the day, Crystal Wade, said her job was to open up the important conversation of bullying for kids and adults.

“I think it’s important that they know they have more agency than they realize,” said Wade. “Speaking up for yourself, speaking up for others, and making sure that you’re not just being a bystander is something that empowers people to speak out and not allow people to suffer in silence.”

With the continuous rise of social media, the definition of bullying has been possibly misconstrued. Wade said social media can create a larger space for bullying. However, there are other ways people can be hurt that still need to be recognized.

“I think we know the conventional forms, the direct forms, the shoving, the saying negative things and those non-verbals,” explained Wade. “Those indirect forms are the ones that I think we really need to guard against. And that’s excluding people, talking badly about people.”

Talking about bullying can be a difficult topic of conversation, but, it’s the key to standing up against bullies.

“If you stop bullying right now, you could be a nice person and you can forgive who you said meanful words to,” said Collin, a young participant.

Wade said once you recognize bullying is an issue in your life, it’s important to tell your experience to someone you trust.

“Whether it is a teacher, a church member, your parents, somebody to help you overcome that,” said Wade.

If you don’t feel comfortable telling an adult about a bully, you can text HOME to 741741 for free. Or, you can call 988 and press 1.

