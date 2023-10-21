Hattiesburg Pocket Museum unveils ‘Alley-Gator’ hunt

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - See ya later, “Alley-Gator!”

The latest Hattiesburg Pocket Museum hunt was created by Rick and Lisa Conn and features 10, bronze alligators sculpted by local artist Erik Eaves.

The Conns came up with the idea while living in South Carolina.

Those looking for fun can try their luck at finding the alligators throughout downtown.

Organizers expect the hunt to become a popular part of downtown activities.

“It’s designed so that it doesn’t become dated,” said Rick Taylor, executive director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission. “Even if you found them, it’s a great thing to bring family and friends when they come into town to let them go hunt for and read the clues and try to find the next alligator.”

