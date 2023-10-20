WLOX Careers
“World’s largest” train museum wins Small Business Leadership Award

William Carey University hosted its Small Business Leadership Award Luncheon in Gulfport Friday.
By Amber Spradley
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - William Carey University hosted its Small Business Leadership Award luncheon Friday at the Great Southern Club.

The TrainTastic Interactive Model Railroad Museum in Gulfport received this year’s Small Business Leadership Award. The local model railroad train museum recently expanded to assume the title of “world’s largest”.

United States Senator Roger Wicker served as the keynote speaker.

“You know, we’re always tickled when a Nissan comes to the state or Toyota or some big manufacturing plant up and down the coast. We’re thrilled about that,” he told WLOX. “But the way we create jobs in the United States is small business.”

