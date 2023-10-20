Student waits 3 hours for police after alleged rape at New Orleans school

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 9-1-1 call log shows the victim of an alleged rape at a New Orleans school had to wait three hours for an NOPD officer to arrive.

Amid questions about how calls are prioritized, the head of the 9-1-1 call center says he didn’t know anything about the incident.

The NOPD says it’s investigating an alleged sexual assault at Abramson Sci Academy last Thursday involving two students. A FOX 8 source tells us a female student was the victim of an assault by a male student.

9-1-1 call logs provided to FOX 8 by the Orleans Parish Communication District show the first 911 call came from the victim’s father, reporting that his daughter was raped and that he needed police. According to the OPCD, the call was correctly processed as a past sexual assault on a child.

We asked the head of the 9-1-1 call center if that’s an appropriate priority level for this call. Karl Fasold says he knew nothing about the incident before we started asking questions.

When asked if the call should have been put through at a higher priority level, Fasold responds, “I don’t know. I haven’t heard it. I haven’t gone through it, I’m going to go find out, but as I talked about the protocols, the answers are what determine what it ends up as and what it gets mapped to as an NOPD incident.”

Four minutes after the call came in, call logs show the police dispatcher notified the rank. It says no units were available. Dispatch then received information that the perpetrator was another student.

It was reclassified as a rape. More than 2 hours after the initial call, an NOPD unit said he was en route. During this time, the victim left the school and went to the hospital to get checked.

Three hours after the initial call from the victim’s father, an NOPD officer showed up at the hospital to take a report from the victim. The following day, the call type was changed from rape to sexual offense.

The school sent a letter to parents saying it’s working with the NOPD and that students’ safety is its top priority.

Fasold admits that had the call has been issued a higher priority, the victim may have seen an NOPD officer sooner.

“If something is in progress that’s obviously a higher priority than something that happened 10 minutes ago or an hour ago,” Fasold commented.

The head of the Metropolitan Crime Commission says while the call was classified correctly according to OPCD policies, it may be time to revisit those guidelines.

Rafael Goyeneche says, “When a call is made to the communications district involving a sex offense, which is a crime of violence, maybe the protocols for dispatch need to be reassessed.”

“When you’re dealing with a rape, time is of the essence, and the fact that the perpetrator is gone, it still needs to be a priority response,” Goyeneche added.

Abramson Sci Academy told parents that there’s a mental health services team available to students to provide support in light of this alleged sexual assault on campus.

The NOPD says the investigation remains active and ongoing.

