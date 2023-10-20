Section of USM’s Hardy Street fence taken out Friday afternoon

WLOX Careers
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An investigation by University of Southern Mississippi police is underway after a vehicle tore through a section of wrought-iron fence late Friday afternoon at the front edge of the USM campus.

According to a statement released by the university, a vehicle crossed from the eastbound lane of Hardy Street, jumped the median and Hardy’s westbound lane before crashing into the metal fence running along the front of campus.

Two people in the vehicle were taken to a local hospital where they were treated for minor injuries, USM said.

The release said the accident occurred about 4:30 p.m. Friday.

A section of the University of Southern Mississippi's iron fence along Hardy Street was wrecked Friday afternoon.(WDAM 7/Allen Brewer)

No other vehicles or individuals were involved in the incident.

The news release did not mention whether anybody had been arrested or whether charges would be pending.

WDAM 7 cameras spotted damage to the fence along Hardy shortly after 4 p.m.

Traffic did not appear to be affected, but yellow, crime-scene tape was put up around the impacted area.

