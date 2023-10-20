WLOX Careers
Second suspect in custody in shooting death of JSU student

By Anthony Warren and Josh Carter
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A second suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of Jackson State University student Jaylen Burns.

On Friday, JSU announced that its Department of Public Safety, along with the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force and the Columbia Police Department had arrested Jamison Kelly, Jr., of Columbia.

He will be transported to the Raymond Detention Center. He is being charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

According to a warrant found on the Mississippi Electronic Court’s website, Kelly drove Joshua Brown away from the scene of the shooting “knowing that [Brown] had committed a murder.”

Brown, also a Jones College student-athlete, made his appearance in Hinds County Court Friday morning. He was denied bond and is currently at the Raymond Detention Center. He is being charged with murder and possession of a weapon on school property.

The shooting occurred on October 15 at the University Pointe Apartments.

A warrant for Kelly’s arrest was issued on October 18.

Kelly, a Columbia High School graduate, played football at Louisiana Tech University from 2020-21, before transferring to Jones College for the 2022 football season. In December 2022, he transferred to Indiana University to play ball for the Hoosiers, according to a biography posted on IU’s website.

FanNation reported Kelly was no longer on the team as of September 28, 2023. During his time at IU, he played in four games and recorded one tackle.

Images of Jamison Kelly found on the Indiana University Athletics website.
Images of Jamison Kelly found on the Indiana University Athletics website.(Indiana University Athletics)

A spokesperson for Jones College was not immediately available for comment.

