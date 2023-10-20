Scholar Athlete of the Week: Ocean Springs quarterback Will Berglind

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Ocean Springs Greyhounds are an impressive 6-1 on the year, equally as impressive is senior quarterback Will Berglind’s five point one weighted GPA

“My mom has always been a big pusher in grades so I’ve always been having to get the best grades,” said Berglind. “Grades are definitely most important to me and making sure I have good grades for whatever comes next.”

For Berglind he says balancing his academics and athletics is all about finding and making time, but says the staff at Ocean Springs also understand the grind that comes with game nights and practices.

“The teachers I have are very understanding, especially for athletes,” he said. “So they definitely help me a lot but I stay on top of my work and not waiting for the last minute.”

While Berglind isn’t sure where he wants to go to college just yet, he has an interest in in the medical field thanks to his own personal experience and his parents.

“My mom is a professor of microbiology at William Carey and my dad is a surgeon,” he said. “So I’ve always been around medicine my whole life, so I’d like to follow them. I want to be an orthopedic surgeon. I had surgery on my right elbow and it interested me.”

On the field Berglind has already thrown for more than 1200 yards this season and says he takes the same dedication he has from studying his playbook to his school books.

“Just my attention to detail,” he added. “Being able to study and looking over things has helped me as a quarterback, knowing the defense and being able to sit down and analyze stuff.”

Berglind is also a member of the Ocean Springs soccer team and part of a number of clubs including National Honor Society and Beta Club.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.