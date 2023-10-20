WLOX Careers
PHOTOS: Wiggins Scarecrow Convention winners on display across town

Find out who took home awards.
By Harper Robinson
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - If you drive through Wiggins, you’re sure to know it’s fall with the many displays of scarecrows. Known as the Scarecrow Convention, the decorating contest is an annual tradition where the whole town shows off its creativity.

The 2023 winners of the Scarecrow Convention were announced today and are as follows:

Stone Elementary School
Stone Elementary School(WLOX)
Stone Elementary School
Stone Elementary School(WLOX)
Stone Elementary School
Stone Elementary School(WLOX)
Stone Elementary School
Stone Elementary School(WLOX)

Stone Elementary School came in 1st place for the People’s Choice Award with their Winnie the Pooh themed scarecrow, a large display cutely decorated that’s hard to miss. They also took home 2nd place for the Judge’s Choice Award.

Stone County Courthouse
Stone County Courthouse(WLOX)
Stone County Courthouse
Stone County Courthouse(WLOX)
Stone County Courthouse
Stone County Courthouse(WLOX)
Stone County Courthouse
Stone County Courthouse(WLOX)

The Stone County Courthouse won 1st place for the Judge’s Award for their classic fall-fun nostalgic display.

Magnolia Smiles Wiggins
Magnolia Smiles Wiggins(WLOX)
Magnolia Smiles Wiggins
Magnolia Smiles Wiggins(WLOX)
Magnolia Smiles Wiggins
Magnolia Smiles Wiggins(WLOX)
Magnolia Smiles Wiggins
Magnolia Smiles Wiggins(WLOX)

Magnolia Smiles Wiggins came in 2nd for the People’s Choice Award with their Monsters Inc. display that’s sure to make you scream.

Perkinston Elementary School
Perkinston Elementary School(WLOX)
Perkinston Elementary School
Perkinston Elementary School(WLOX)
Perkinston Elementary School
Perkinston Elementary School(WLOX)
Perkinston Elementary School
Perkinston Elementary School(WLOX)

Perkinston Elementary School took home 3rd place in the People’s Choice Award category. Their storybook theme with fun painted pumpkins surely catches the eye.

Stone County Transportation
Stone County Transportation(WLOX)
Stone County Transportation
Stone County Transportation(WLOX)
Stone County Transportation
Stone County Transportation(WLOX)

Finally, Stone County Transportation received 3rd place for the Judge’s Award for their creative use of a school bus decorated with fun scarecrows. They also took home this year’s “Super Hero” Award.

Congratulations to all the winners and all those who participated this year!

