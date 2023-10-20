WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Salute to Veterans
Food Drive

Officials cut ribbon on Cook Rd. connector, linking Jackson Co. residents to D’Iberville

Jackson County residents now have a quicker, easier way to get to shopping, restaurants and entertainment in D’Iberville- a new route just north of I-10.
By Flora Dedeaux and Stephanie Poole
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County residents now have a quicker, easier way to get to shopping, restaurants and entertainment in D’Iberville- a new route just north of I-10.

Thursday afternoon, public officials cut the ribbon on the Cook Road connector. It’s now called Mallet Road and turns off Tucker Road.

Jackson County Supervisor Randy Bosarge spoke about the potential of this connector road attracting new businesses to the already-booming area.

“We’re going to fill it up,” Bosarge said. “I want to bring in as much good development, not anything that wouldn’t fit with the character of this area. We have this area zoned right, we already have multiple large box developers that have already made contact with us, and we hope some of them will be breaking ground before long.”

The project cost $30 million.

Related stories:

Cook Road connector gets official kickoff with hopes of economic growth
Cook Road expansion to provide more access to D’Iberville shopping district
Expansion project to connect Jackson Co. to D’Iberville progresses on schedule
D’Iberville preparing for additional traffic from Cook Road expansion

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this file photo made Jan. 21, 2010, a passenger walks past a Delta Airlines 747...
Travelers should be on alert for potential violent protests and terror attacks, State Department warns
Joseph Washington (right) has been taken into custody after three children died in a house fire...
Father accused of setting house fire that killed his 3 children
Less than two months after winning the title, Regina Stock began feeling ill and ultimately...
Reigning Mrs. America diagnosed with cancer
The lot is currently zoned for condominiums, a hotel, and an 18-hole golf course.
Gulf Park Estates RV park gets recommendation from planning commission
The woman posted about the date at Fontaine’s Oyster House on TikTok, saying the man asked her...
Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date

Latest News

Jackson County residents now have a quicker, easier way to get to shopping, restaurants and...
Officials cut ribbon on Cook Rd. connector
On October 18, 19, 25 and 26, Highway 90 will be closed from Highway 49 to the intersection of...
LIVE: Highway 90 set to temporarily close near Jones Park for tramway maintenance
Work is underway to make the drive through Diamondhead a little smoother.
Road work on Diamondhead loop underway
A frame grab from a video created by Eley Guild Hardy Architects shows the pedestrian tramway...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 90 set to temporarily close near Jones Park for tramway maintenance