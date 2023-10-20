Officials cut ribbon on Cook Rd. connector, linking Jackson Co. residents to D’Iberville

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County residents now have a quicker, easier way to get to shopping, restaurants and entertainment in D’Iberville- a new route just north of I-10.

Thursday afternoon, public officials cut the ribbon on the Cook Road connector. It’s now called Mallet Road and turns off Tucker Road.

Jackson County Supervisor Randy Bosarge spoke about the potential of this connector road attracting new businesses to the already-booming area.

“We’re going to fill it up,” Bosarge said. “I want to bring in as much good development, not anything that wouldn’t fit with the character of this area. We have this area zoned right, we already have multiple large box developers that have already made contact with us, and we hope some of them will be breaking ground before long.”

The project cost $30 million.

Related stories:

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.