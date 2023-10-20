WLOX Careers
New Biloxi Rouses location under construction in old Winn-Dixie building

A new Rouses location is set to open in fall 2024 in the old Winn Dixie building on Pass Road in Biloxi. Amber Spradley joins us live with more.
By Flora Dedeaux and Amber Spradley
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Construction is underway to transform the old Winn-Dixie store on Pass Road into a Rouses.

The 60,000-square-foot building has sat vacant for about six years. Now, construction on the new store is flowing smoothly.

Rouses Regional Director of Operations Kenneth Jones says shelves will be stocked with anything locals might need- fresh produce, seafood and meats, with a full service deli and bakery on site.

“We want to get our footprint, get the Rouses footprint in this area, and to help have our locals here a great place to shop and buy everything that they need,” Jones said.

The location, about three miles west from the Gulfport Rouses on Pass Road, is set to open in fall 2024.

The team isn’t hiring yet, but the new store is set to create about 100 new jobs next year.

