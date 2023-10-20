WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Salute to Veterans
Food Drive

Mississippi’s Medicaid rolls keep shrinking

By Courtney Ann Jackson
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi’s Medicaid rolls are shrinking. And for thousands, that coverage has been dropped in the last few months.

Imagine showing up at the doctor’s office only to find out you don’t have health care coverage anymore.

That’s happened to some of you in recent months. More than 81,000 Mississippians have been dropped from Medicaid as part of the “unwinding” since the COVID-19-era continuous enrollment provision ended.

“We’re in the communities a lot,” explained Oleta Fitzgerald, Southern Regional Director with the Children’s Defense Fund. “So, we have understood from those visits, and being with those groups of people that folks just simply are not aware that, you know, they had to go back and recertify the Medicaid following COVID.”

Oleta Fitzgerald and the Children’s Defense Fund have been trying to fill in some of the gaps but admit they don’t have the resources or reach of the government.

“Most of the outreach that has gone on from the state levels has been through the internet,” she noted. “And a lot of people do not have access to the internet. So, we have to engage in different strategies to reach these families.”

But as Dr. John Gaudet explains, it’s not just 81 thousand plus Mississippians who’ve lost coverage.

“We estimate about 45,000 of those disenrollments have been for children,” said pediatrician Dr. John Gaudet. “And this is children, that most of them may be healthy. But there may be chronic medical problems going on in children who are premature or have chronic diseases such as diabetes or asthma. And they need their preventative care they need their not just their preventive care, but also their wellness care, in order to detect problems before they progress to a point where it’s more expensive to take care of them.”

More than 70 percent of the disenrollments in Mississippi have been procedural, meaning they may still be eligible but there were paperwork issues.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this file photo made Jan. 21, 2010, a passenger walks past a Delta Airlines 747...
Travelers should be on alert for potential violent protests and terror attacks, State Department warns
Joseph Washington (right) has been taken into custody after three children died in a house fire...
Father accused of setting house fire that killed his 3 children
Less than two months after winning the title, Regina Stock began feeling ill and ultimately...
Reigning Mrs. America diagnosed with cancer
The lot is currently zoned for condominiums, a hotel, and an 18-hole golf course.
Gulf Park Estates RV park gets recommendation from planning commission
The woman posted about the date at Fontaine’s Oyster House on TikTok, saying the man asked her...
Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date

Latest News

Considering October can bring hurricanes, tornadoes, arctic blasts, and heat waves... I'm happy...
Wesley's Friday First Alert Forecast
It’s milder and muggier and than previous mornings this week.
Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast
Eric's First Alert Forecast Oct 19, 2023 10 PM
Very warm Friday afternoon
Eric's First Alert Forecast Oct 19, 2023
"Fake" fall fades, very warm Friday, not much rain in sight