Millions of ‘RESTORE Act’ dollars headed to Mississippi Aquarium

This funding comes the new "Changing Tides" exhibit just opened.
By Amber Spradley
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Aquarium is the latest recipient of the RESTORE Act Spill Impact Component Funding.

Governor Tate Reeves announced Thursday about $4.5 million is awarded to facility. President and CEO Kurt Allen told WLOX the funding will help create new exhibits on site that promise to bring even more visitors to the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

“Since we’ve opened, we have plans about what we’d like to see in the future,” he said. “So, we evaluate every one of those plans by: Will it drive new attendance? Is it something that would satisfy our guests currently? How does it impact the overall campus? We call this the campus.”

The state aquarium calls itself the leading tourist attraction in South Mississippi for the last three years with hundreds of thousands of families flocking to it every year.

“Their favorite part was the sharks, you know, they could touch in the water,” teacher Syncerety Smiley said while pointing to her group of five-year-old’s. “They actually had a good time going into the maze. And, well, my favorite part was the sloth. But he was asleep.”

Smiley chose the Mississippi Aquarium for her class’s first Field Trip Friday.

“I was thinking, hey, this would be a great opportunity to get our children out to see different animals because, you know, a lot of kids haven’t ever had this experience,” she said.

From indoors to outdoors, the aquarium boasts six acres of habitats with more than 200 animal species and about 50 native plants.

The framework of the RESTORE Act Funds specifies the money must go toward restoring the local environment, developing new business in the area, or promoting its tourism.

“We’ve done a lot of design work on a new penguin exhibit, so that’s probably what we’re looking at,” Allen said. “But we’re going to evaluate, now that we understand the amount of money. We’re going to take a look at all the projects and take a look and see what really makes the most sense.”

Allen will meet with his leadership team next week to begin planning.

This particular funding comes as the Mississippi Aquarium recently opened a new “Changing Tides” exhibit that is about 7,000 square feet in size and houses more than 130 new species throughout three biomes.

You can visit the Mississippi Aquarium seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

