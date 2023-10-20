Man sentenced to 30 years after attempting to molest children, fleeing to Canada

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Thursday, 42-year-old Matthew Thomas Murphy received a 30-year sentence after being convicted on two counts of child sex crimes.

During a three-day trial, the jury heard of Murphy’s arrest on September 22, 2012, when officers with Waveland PD were called to Buccaneer State Park after receiving a domestic violence complaint.

When they arrived, a witness told them they found Murphy with a naked 3-year-old girl. As officers worked to put Murphy in cuffs, the girl’s 6-year-old sister told officers that Murphy was trying to make her and her sister perform sexual acts on him.

Investigators with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office worked with Hope Haven Child Advocacy Center to obtain a forensic interview of the children, which led to more information being disclosed.

“The victims, now 14 and 17, testified at trial and provided details of the event,” explained Assistant District Attorney Chris Daniel, who prosecuted the case alongside ADA Jeremy Necaise. “CASA’s Courthouse Facility Dog, Remi, was present and provided comfort and support to the children during the proceedings.”

After his arrest, Murphy posted bond and fled to Canada, spurring a multi-agency manhunt led by the U.S. Marshal’s Service. He was found in Quebec in 2021, and investigators found he had used at least five different aliases during his eight years on the run.

Officials worked to secure the international extradition of Murphy, and he returned to Hancock County in November 2022 for trial.

“You are supposed to nurture and care for children,” stated Judge Larry Bourgeois before handing down Murphy’s sentence. “Instead, you use them for your lustful and licentious sexual desires. You treated them like sex toys. These children said, ‘No!’, and they knew better than you.”

“This conviction was made possible due to the courage of two little girls and the commitment of federal, state and county law enforcement partners who worked tirelessly for ten years to ensure they received justice after the betrayal of an adult who was once in their lives,” said DA W. Crosby Parker. “We greatly appreciate the tireless efforts of these professionals who ensured justice was served in this case. This verdict by the jury and sentence by the court provides accountability, justice and hopefully will facilitate a healing process for the victims.”

Murphy was sentenced to a total of 30 years, with 20 years to serve without the benefit of parole or early release, followed by 10 years of post-release supervision by MDOC.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.