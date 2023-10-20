‘It’s definitely what we need’: 19-year-old charged in shooting death of JSU senior

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A teenager is now behind bars, accused of killing a 21-year-old Jackson State University student.

Joshua Brown, 19, is the man charged with killing Jaylen Burns.

“The first step towards getting justice for our family, it’s definitely what we need,” said Shavon Burns, Jaylen’s stepmother.

Shavon said she’s relieved to know that the man accused of killing her son Jaylen is now behind bars.

However, with tears coming down her face, Shavon and her husband Jason, show sympathy and compassion for Brown and his family.

“In all honesty, I feel bad for the family that’s going to suffer just as much as us,” she expressed.

“Initially I was relieved, I thought maybe it would make me feel better. but it hasn’t made me feel better, not only because we lost Jaylen but another 19-year-old young black man that is also going to lose his life and go to prison and it’s just, it’s happening too much,” said Jason Burns.

Brown was picked up Wednesday night in Ellisville by campus police at Jones Community College, which is the school he attends and is a member of the football team.

The 19-year-old was then handed over to Jackson State University Police.

Brown is also being charged with being in possession of a weapon on school property. He currently remains behind bars at the Hinds County detention Center in Raymond.

According to police, on Sunday at the University Pointe Apartments, which is just off campus.

Jaylen was a senior at JSU majoring in industrial technology.

“We have all tried to see the light because of Jaylen,” said Shavon. “Jaylen has been a positive influence on all of us. and there is just the energy that we have all kind of received from him to be patient and let justice do its duty.”

“We pray that this will bring a sense of relief to the family when we know the pain of our sorrow and of losing a loved one will take time,” said Dr. Elayne Hayes Anthony, the Acting President at JSU.

Jackson State Police say at this time, they are not releasing any information on a motive or what led up to the shooting.

Investigators also are not revealing why Brown was on campus in the first place, Chief Herman Horton said all of that is still under investigation.

“Right now in order for us to maintain the integrity of this investigation we are not at liberty to reveal anything more than what people have already put out, however mom as far as others involved we are diligently pursuing those individuals who are possibly involved, meaning that anyone else involved in this investigation that contribute to the death of Mr. Burns, we will actively pursue the same type of warrants for those individuals,” said Chief Horton.

As police continue to investigate, Burns’ family is continuing their search for justice.

“We want it to be done right though, and we want it to end with a conviction, and not just for him but anybody that was involved,” said Jason.

“We’re going to take a stand. We’re not going to stop,” said Shavon. “Even though this is Mississippi and we’re from Chicago, we’re going to keep pushing, we’re going to keep pushing. We push in Chicago; we’re going to push here. We’re going to make a difference; I promise you that... in Jaylen’s name.”

Mental health professionals will be on campus to support and assist students who are having a hard time dealing with this tragedy.

This case is still under investigation. If you have any information on this homicide, you are asked to contact the police.

