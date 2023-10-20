WLOX Careers
Graham Creek Nature Preserve: Haunted Asylum open for business

By Lee Peck
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you are looking for a haunting experience this Halloween -- head over to Foley’s Graham Creek Nature Preserve. Their Haunted Forrest Asylum is now open.

The half mile walk through the trail and swamp has more than 40 volunteers lurking in the wings to give you a scare. And it’s all for a great cause -- helping Graham Creek Nature Preserve continue its educational programs and summer camps -- reaching more than 5,000 students every year.

“We put on field trips, camps -- we put on so many activities and we charge nothing. We charge nothing for the field trips or the play days, where they get environmental education and fun activities. And all of that comes out of the money we make from this event,” said Leslie Gahagan, City of Foley Sustainability & Natural Resources Director.

The fun continues this weekend and next -- Friday and Saturday -- they start at 7 p.m. and stop selling tickets at 9:30 p.m. Tickets can also be purchased online for $20 per person. There’s also a “no scare” zone for the kids. Graham Creek Nature Preserve is located at 23030 Wolf Bay Drive in Foley.

Graham Creek Nature Preserve is owned by the City of Foley and consists of 650 acres. They also have received $7.5-million in GOMESA funding to expand the property by 1,000 acres.

