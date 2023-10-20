Friday’s Forecast

We’re looking at patchy morning fog with a chance for hit-or-miss showers to start your day. It’s milder and muggier and than previous mornings this week. And as we move into the afternoon, anticipate abundant sunshine and no rain. Today’s high temperatures will be warm in the mid to upper 80s. A cool front is slowly approaching the area and as of now is expected to arrive by tonight. This will allow for the air to turn drier overnight with lower humidity in place for Saturday. Tonight’s temperatures will drop into the cooler 50s after midnight. Saturday will be dry with highs in the 80s. Sunday will be cloudier and slightly muggier with a cool morning in the 50s and a warm afternoon in the 80s.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.