WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Salute to Veterans
Food Drive

Friday’s Forecast

It’s milder and muggier and than previous mornings this week.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’re looking at patchy morning fog with a chance for hit-or-miss showers to start your day. It’s milder and muggier and than previous mornings this week. And as we move into the afternoon, anticipate abundant sunshine and no rain. Today’s high temperatures will be warm in the mid to upper 80s. A cool front is slowly approaching the area and as of now is expected to arrive by tonight. This will allow for the air to turn drier overnight with lower humidity in place for Saturday. Tonight’s temperatures will drop into the cooler 50s after midnight. Saturday will be dry with highs in the 80s. Sunday will be cloudier and slightly muggier with a cool morning in the 50s and a warm afternoon in the 80s.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this file photo made Jan. 21, 2010, a passenger walks past a Delta Airlines 747...
Travelers should be on alert for potential violent protests and terror attacks, State Department warns
Joseph Washington (right) has been taken into custody after three children died in a house fire...
Father accused of setting house fire that killed his 3 children
Less than two months after winning the title, Regina Stock began feeling ill and ultimately...
Reigning Mrs. America diagnosed with cancer
The lot is currently zoned for condominiums, a hotel, and an 18-hole golf course.
Gulf Park Estates RV park gets recommendation from planning commission
The woman posted about the date at Fontaine’s Oyster House on TikTok, saying the man asked her...
Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date

Latest News

It’s milder and muggier and than previous mornings this week.
Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Near record warmth possible Friday
Eric's First Alert Forecast Oct 19, 2023 10 PM
Very warm Friday afternoon
Eric's First Alert Forecast Oct 19, 2023
"Fake" fall fades, very warm Friday, not much rain in sight