WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Salute to Veterans
Food Drive

WATCH: Mischievous magpie taunts and toys with young moose

A magpie was caught on camera taunting and toying with a young moose in Alaska.
A magpie was caught on camera taunting and toying with a young moose in Alaska.(KTUU)
By Dave Allgood and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE RIVER, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) – Video captured by a woman in Alaska caught some funny moments between a moose and a magpie.

Elly Frey sent video of a magpie taunting and toying with a young moose in her backyard by jumping on its rear and back and jumping off again.

The relentlessness of the bird and confusion of the moose make for an entertaining watch.

Eventually, the moose’s mama wakes up in the next yard and peers over the fence to see what is going on with her baby.

The moose might be the king of Alaska, but the mercurial magpie reigned as the king of the ring on this day.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Washington (right) has been taken into custody after three children died in a house fire...
Father accused of setting house fire that killed his 3 children
A frame grab from a video created by Eley Guild Hardy Architects shows the pedestrian tramway...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 90 set to temporarily close near Jones Park for tramway maintenance
The new addition will be going up in the northern part of the parking lot of the current hotel.
White House Hotel in Biloxi announces plans to expand
6 teens charged after Mississippi school burns to the ground
6 teens charged after Mississippi school burns to the ground
Officials say this tactic was a way to reduce blight in the community.
Gulfport City Council to modify ordinance in residential parking code

Latest News

Eric's First Alert Forecast Oct 19, 2023
"Fake" fall fades, very warm Friday, not much rain in sight
President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Oct....
Biden will deliver a rare Oval Office address as he seeks billions of dollars for Israel and Ukraine
Larry York was arrested on hate crime charges for allegedly threatening to shoot two men...
Illinois man charged after threatening to shoot 2 men because they were Muslim, police say
A Palestinian girl carries blankets as she walks past the site of a deadly explosion at al-Ahli...
Gaza awaits aid from Egypt as Israel readies troops for ground assault
U.S. District Judge Taylor McNeel said naturalized citizens bring great value to this country.
25 people on the Coast celebrate becoming United States citizens