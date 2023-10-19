Thursday’s Forecast

We’re starting off with perhaps a touch of patchy fog in some areas. Plan on plenty of sunshine today along with a few clouds too. Morning temperatures are refreshingly cool in the 50s. And when we hit the afternoon, we’re looking at temperatures ranging from the upper 70s to around 80. So, pretty comfortably warm for getting out and enjoying the day. Now, there is a slight increase in humidity today and tonight, but it’s nothing we can’t handle. Rain chances are there, but nothing to cancel your plans over. We’re talking a 10% to 30% chance during the day and a 20% to 40% chance at night, with a few isolated showers before a cool front arrives. The good news is that this front will bring drier conditions and lower humidity starting Friday afternoon, and it’ll remain rain-free with comfortable humidity levels into the weekend.

