WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Salute to Veterans
Food Drive

Thursday’s Forecast

For the next 24-36 hours, it may turn slightly muggier and we can't rule out a few hit-or-miss showers. Then, a cool front turns it drier into the weekend.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’re starting off with perhaps a touch of patchy fog in some areas. Plan on plenty of sunshine today along with a few clouds too. Morning temperatures are refreshingly cool in the 50s. And when we hit the afternoon, we’re looking at temperatures ranging from the upper 70s to around 80. So, pretty comfortably warm for getting out and enjoying the day. Now, there is a slight increase in humidity today and tonight, but it’s nothing we can’t handle. Rain chances are there, but nothing to cancel your plans over. We’re talking a 10% to 30% chance during the day and a 20% to 40% chance at night, with a few isolated showers before a cool front arrives. The good news is that this front will bring drier conditions and lower humidity starting Friday afternoon, and it’ll remain rain-free with comfortable humidity levels into the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A frame grab from a video created by Eley Guild Hardy Architects shows the pedestrian tramway...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 90 set to temporarily close near Jones Park for tramway maintenance
Officials say this tactic was a way to reduce blight in the community.
Gulfport City Council to modify ordinance in residential parking code
Joseph Washington (right) has been taken into custody after three children died in a house fire...
Father accused of setting house fire that killed his 3 children
Creel also said the new store will attract more people to the area around it.
New Biloxi convenience store in first stages of transformation
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case

Latest News

For the next 24-36 hours, it may turn slightly muggier and we can't rule out a few hit-or-miss...
Wesley's Thursday Morning First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
A little warmer Thursday, front arrives overnight
Eric's First Alert Forecast 10.18.23
Front to bring a few showers, warming trend into weekend
Eric's First Alert Forecast Oct 18, 2023
Another front Thursday night