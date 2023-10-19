WLOX Careers
SIDS is one of the leading causes of infant deaths

Safety highlights SIDS Awareness month
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:57 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - SIDS, also known as Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, has been on a continual rise in Mississippi since 2018.

SIDS is a term used to describe the sudden death of a child – less than the age of one – that does not have a known cause.

One of the highest risk factors for a child being a victim of SIDS is sleeping the wrong way, or suffocation while sleeping.

For parents, there are several things you can do to lower the risk of your child being a SIDS victim.

“Breast feeding has also been shown to lower the risk of SIDS, pacifier use sometimes lowers the risk of SIDS, so we encourage parents to use a pacifier once breastfeeding is established,” said Dr. Anita S. Henderson, Hattiesburg Clinic physician. “It’s important for moms to get that good prenatal care to prevent infections and to make sure they have a healthy, safe pregnancy.”

Experts also remind parents to remember the four safe sleeping habits for a baby, also known as the ABC’s.

When laying a baby down to sleep or nap:

  • Alone
  • On their back
  • In a crib
  • In a smoke free environment.

