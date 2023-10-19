Middle school students attend all-day, all-girls STEM conference

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - William Carey University co-hosted the Mississippi Girls in STEAM Empowerment Conference at its Tradition Campus on Wednesday alongside Schneider Electrics, which is a global power company domestically based in Massachusetts.

Raising STEAM in Gulfport, 79 female students from 12 middle schools across Mississippi spent the day exploring science, technology, engineering, arts, and math through interactive learning activities.

“It’s really important for the students to understand real-life applications of what they’re learning in the classroom and for them to understand all the different career pathways they can take with their natural curiosities and interests,” Allie Harris said.

Harris is the sales marketing leader at Schneider’s Electric Hub in Nashville, Tennessee. In a press release, she said their goal of the occasion was to help foster students’ creativity and empower them.

“It was a fun and exciting experience, and you get to do a lot of hands-on things,” eighth grader Laura Marchant told WLOX.

The convention included two panels of discussion with 13 speakers.

“We get to hear these, like, amazing women’s stories and what they did, and it’s really impactful,” eighth grader Lyric James said.

Following lunch, the girls split into three separate classrooms and rotated by 45 minutes. Each room featured a different activity.

In one room, the group played dodgeball against an interactive screen displaying questions and answer choices.

“It was really about cooperation and understanding each other and what we had to do,” James said.

Student Kyndal Cotton added, “It was all about communication and being with your team, and we learned to bring each other up instead of tearing each other down and not yelling or being very rude to others.”

In the other rooms, students learned to how to master a drone and how to help clean the ocean without harming it any further.

But future career-women James and Cotton said a big takeaway for them is:

Cotton: “Do not be discriminated just because you are a woman and you want to do something you want to do. Don’t let it bring you down. Let it bring you up.”

James: “I’m really studying to be a forensic scientist in the future to work in, like, the criminal justice field. So, this really helped me, like, understand just because I’m a woman doesn’t mean I have to limit my options.”

