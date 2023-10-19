WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Salute to Veterans
Food Drive

Marine killed at Camp Lejeune; another Marine in custody

Camp Lejeune law enforcement authorities apprehended a Marine suspected of involvement in the...
Camp Lejeune law enforcement authorities apprehended a Marine suspected of involvement in the death of another Marine. (WITN)(Olivia Dols)
By Dave Jordan and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 1:04 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - Officials with Camp Lejeune, a U.S. Marine Corps base in North Carolina, say one Marine is dead and another is in custody.

At about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, base law enforcement authorities apprehended a Marine suspected of involvement in the death of another Marine.

The incident happened in an on-base barracks room earlier in the evening, WITN reports.

Officials say further details will be provided as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A frame grab from a video created by Eley Guild Hardy Architects shows the pedestrian tramway...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 90 set to temporarily close near Jones Park for tramway maintenance
Are you aware that you may have unclaimed money in your name?
‘Unclaimed Money Open House’ to help Coast residents find missing cash
Creel also said the new store will attract more people to the area around it.
New Biloxi convenience store in first stages of transformation
Analysts explain why Louisiana Governor’s race isn’t good predictor of what’s to come in Mississippi
It's a happy ending, as Eric rejoined his classmates at school Monday.
“I was scared for my life” says Ocean Springs football player after collapsing during game

Latest News

2 toddlers, 1 child die after house fire
Father suspected of setting house fire that killed his 3 children faces murder charges
Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson and Mark Davis celebrate with teammates next to the trophy after...
Las Vegas Aces become first repeat WNBA champs in 21 years, beating Liberty 70-69 in Game 4
FILE - Burt Young, a cast member of the film "Rocky Balboa," gestures at the premiere of the...
Burt Young, Oscar-nominated actor who played Paulie in ‘Rocky’ films, dies at 83
FILE - Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm speaks at McKinstry Aug. 15, 2023, in Seattle. The...
US announces $3.5B for projects nationwide to strengthen electric grid, bolster resilience