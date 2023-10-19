WLOX Careers
JSU students concerned about safety following recent shooting

By Morgan Harris
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “It does not make me feel safe, he could easily just be walking around campus he could be outside of campus,” Victoria Brooks, a student at Jackson State University said.

Brooks says it concerns her that the killer is still on the loose after the death of JSU student Jaylen Burns.

The 21-year-old was shot multiple times at the University Pointe Apartment Complex on Sunday.

He was then rushed to the hospital and later died.

Since the deadly shooting, JSU has not released any information about a possible suspect or where they are in the investigation.

“It honestly just makes me worried that he hasn’t apprehended them yet, it is very unfortunate that the higher authorities haven’t taken many precautions to make the public feel safe by giving out the information,” Cory Jones, a JSU student said.

Jackson State did release a statement saying that additional security would be on campus and students are urged to carry their student IDs with them at all times now.

“I feel like campus safety is of the utmost importance to us being that we have an open campus,” Jones said.

“I feel like they’ve made strides but there is always room to get better,” Dominic Turner said.

WLBT asked students: what could JSU do to make them feel safer as the search for the shooter continues?

“Try to be more proactive on people who aren’t from campus won’t be on campus,” Turner said.

He also wants the university to be more transparent when incidents like this happen on campus.

“I’m all about privacy but parents of people who go to Jackson State and the students who go to Jackson State should have more information to protect themselves,” Turner explained.

