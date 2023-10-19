WLOX Careers
Hattiesburg animal shelters helped rescue dozens of dogs from Lucedale

Animal shelters take in mistreated animals from Lucedale.
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:41 AM CDT
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of dogs were rescued from harsh living conditions on a Lucedale property this morning by animal shelters from Hattiesburg as well as other sites.

Several organizations participated in the rescue, including Southern Pines Animal Shelter and Hub City Humane Society, both of Hattiesburg, Lucky’s Little Rescue of Lucedale and Just Cause Rescue of Saucier, and

Wags and Whiskers of Mobile, Alabama, assisted as well.

The animals were found living inside a residence with piles of trash, debris, broken furniture and rusted dog crates.

Southern Pines executive director Ginny Sims said the rescue took hours to complete and most of the animals were weak and fragile.

“The conditions were horrific,” Sims said. “We were able to remove the dogs from the property. There were some really young puppies. There were some dogs that had some injuries, some medical conditions going on.”

Both Southern Pines and Hub City Humane Society combined to rescue about 40 dogs.

With the addition of the animals to their shelters, the organizations now need the community’s help even more.

“No, this is not the first time we’ve done this, unfortunately,” said Dani Snell, Southern Pines philanthropy/marketing director. ”Fortunately, we don’t have to do this too often, but when situations like this do arise, the support of the community is what makes it possible to take in a lot of dogs at one time.

“The cost of care for our animals and the medicines that we give them, everything has just risen this year a lot in cost. So, any support is extremely appreciated and helpful, especially in situations like this.”

Both shelters are taking donations right now and soon smaller animals will need foster parents.

To donate to Southern Pines, visit its website here. To give to Hub City Humane Society, visit its website here.

