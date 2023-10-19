GRAPHIC: Audio of Joran van der Sloot describing Natalee Holloway’s killing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Finally, 18 years after her daughter disappeared during a high school graduation trip to Aruba, Beth Holloway has the answers she needs.

Joran van der Sloot, the longtime suspect in Natalee Holloway’s disappearance, pleaded guilty to federal charges of extortion and wire fraud and admitted in court records to killing the Mountain Brook teenager after she refused his sexual advances.

Beth Holloway told van der Sloot in court, “You didn’t get what you wanted from Natalee - sexual satisfaction - so you brutally killed her. You didn’t get what you wanted, so you killed her.”

The gruesome details of Natalee Holloway’s last moments revealed in court records as part of van der Sloot’s plea agreement, where he promised to provide “full, complete, accurate and truthful” information.

The extortion and wire fraud charges stem from one of the many ways van der Sloot manipulated the Holloway family since Natalee was last seen in 2005.

A federal indictment shows van der Sloot contacted an attorney for Beth Holloway in 2010 and offered to share how the 18-year-old died and where her remains were buried in exchange for $250,000, with $25,000 paid up-front. After receiving $10,000 in cash from Holloway’s attorney, John Kelly, van der Sloot led him to a “false” location in Aruba, according to court records.

Shortly after that encounter, and five years to the day Natalee disappeared, van der Sloot went to Peru where he murdered Stephany Flores, a 21-year-old college student.

Beth Holloway and Natalee’s father, Dave Holloway, listened as van der Sloot revealed to his lawyer how he killed their daughter and the final moments of her life as she fought back against his advances.

“It is shocking and it is horrific to hear, a killer that describing the brutal things that he did to my daughter, Matt’s sister, it’s shocking, and it’s very disturbing, but it’s things, parent have to know the truth, they have to hear the answers as to what happened in order to put this to rest, and for it to be over,” said Beth Holloway.

Court records include a portion of a recorded confession of van der Sloot (JVDS) to his attorney, Kevin Butler (BUTLER) that took place Oct. 3, 2023.

You can listen to that confession below, or read a transcript below that.

GRAPHIC WARNING: The details below are graphic and may be disturbing to some.

Note: The conversation below picks up mid-confession.

JVDS: “Plus uh, she – she asked to go back to her hotel but I was just trying to get dropped off a little bit further away from her hotel so we could uh walk back to her hotel and I might still get a chance to – to be with her.”

BUTLER: “Okay.”

JVDS: “That’s what I was hoping for.”

BUTLER: “Okay, so what happens?”

JVDS: “Uhm, yeah and Deepak drops me off at another place, uh, a little right of the – of the Marriott Hotel known as The Fisherman’s Huts. Uhm, this place uh, is not so far from, you know, the next hotel is the Marriott, and the next hotel after that is a – another Marriott, which is a timeshare. And then it’s the – the Holiday Inn. Uhm, we – we walk along the beach. Uh…”

BUTLER: “Alright uhm, do Deepak and Satish get out? Come with…uh, what – what – what happens?”

JVDS: “No, uh Deepak and Satish leave. Uh, they uh leave uhm, they go back to their home, I assume they go back to their home. Uhm, they get in their car and they leave. Uh, I’m actually with uh, I’m actually with uh, Natalee, walking along the beach. Uh, I find a space before we get to the, before we get to the Marriott Hotel, where I lay her down, we lay down together in the sand and uh, we start kissing each other. I start – I get her to kiss me again and we start kissing each other. And uh, I start feeling her up again and she tells me no. She tells me she doesn’t want me to – to feel her up. Uh, I insist. I keep feeling her up either way. Uhm, and uh she knees me uh, she ends up kneeing me in the crotch. Uh, when she knees me in the crotch, uh, I get up, on the beach and I kick her ex – extremely hard in – in the face. Uhm, yeah, she’s laying down uh unconscious, possibly even uh, even dead, but definitely unconscious. And uhm, I see uh, right next to her there’s a – there’s a huge uh cinderblock laying on the beach.”

BUTLER: “When you say cinderblock, uhm, I’m looking at the walls of this uhm place, is it like those?”

JVDS: “Exact same cinderblocks. I see a – a huge cinderblock laying on the – on the beach. Uh, I take this and uh, yeah, I – I – I smash her head in with it completely. Uh, yeah, her face basically, you know, uh collapses in. Even though it’s dark, I can see her face is collapsed in. Uhm, afterwards I don’t exactly know uh, what uh, you know, I’m – I’m scared. I don’t know what to do. Uh, and I uh, I decide to – to take her and uh – uh to put her into the ocean. Uhm, I uh, I push her off. Uh, I walk up uh, up to about my knees into the ocean and I push her off into – into the – into the sea. Uhm, and uhm, yeah, after that I – I get out. I – I walk home.”

Van der Sloot was sentenced to 20 years, with credit for time served in United States custody, and that this sentence will run concurrently with his Peruvian sentence. He will remain behind bars until June 9, 2043.

“For the Holloway family, this has been a journey filled with patience, perseverance and courage as they continued to seek justice for Natalee,” said U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona.

Van der Sloot will be extradited to Peru soon to finish serving his sentence for the death of Flores.

