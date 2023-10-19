Biloxi soccer league moves season play to AJ Holloway sportsplex

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -The Biloxi Soccer League moving its season to the AJ Holloway Sportsplex.

This comes after parents voiced concerns with the state of the soccer fields at the Popp’s Ferry Recreational Center.

“It’s a big letdown, especially for the kids who want to get out here and play,” said Joseph Cates, coach with Biloxi Soccer League.

Hundreds of teams enrolled in the Biloxi Soccer League this year. But there’s one problem in their playtime, no visibility on the field.

Community concerns grew after Monday’s game at the Popp’s Ferry Recreational Center. It wasn’t soon before coaches realized there weren’t any light poles to accommodate the games and impacting visibility for teams and spectators.

" To have a league going on, especially with these young kids, and have no lights out here it shouldn’t be happening. The parking lot is pitch black,” said Cates.

Light pole panels surrounding the area were vandalized, damaged, and have been in poor condition over the years. The recreational park was closed last February.

Officials attempted to resolve the issue with portable lights, but it didn’t provide much lighting either.

Biloxi city representatives share plans to restore the light poles are on the way.

“Biloxi has been removing some of those, disconnecting some of those, and getting a plan in place,” said Cecila Dobbs-Walton, with the city of Biloxi.

Walton said the Biloxi Soccer League will move games to the AJ Holloway Sportsplex to finish the season.

This location isn’t the only facility undergoing construction.

“It’s a massive upgrade of the turf, the parking, the drainage that’s going on. The city of Biloxi is working on getting everything repaired,” said Walton.

Walton adds teams were given a day-time play field while renovations are going on.

She assures all games will have adequate lighting and not interfere with construction work.

One person we spoke with at Popp’s Ferry said it’s been a challenge to watch her sister play her favorite sport.

“The lines are already kind of dark with the grass and everything. As the suns going down, it’s hard to see her across the field. She kinda gets lost in the crowd,” Keoria Magee.

Games have since been pushed to a later date.

“For teams who had the 6:30 p.m. games that have canceled, they’ve been practicing for three weeks and they’ve missed two games automatically,” said Cates.

In the meantime, Biloxi city leaders continue to develop a plan for Popp’s Ferry Recreational Center.

“We’re still collecting information. We still have to go out for bids and get that information and then we’ll know a timeline and a price, " said Walton.

The Biloxi Soccer League moves to the AJ Holloway Complex starting October 28th.

Games scheduled for the 23rd through the 27th at Popp’s Ferry are canceled.

