WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Salute to Veterans
Food Drive

Alabama woman arrested after newborn found dead in dumpster, police say

Cindy Crow, 36, was booked into jail for the offense of abuse of a corpse. She is being held on...
Cindy Crow, 36, was booked into jail for the offense of abuse of a corpse. She is being held on a $200,000 bond.(DPD)
By Kate Norum, Megan Plotka and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - Police in Alabama arrested a woman who allegedly placed her newborn daughter’s body in a dumpster at a convenience store, WAFF reports.

Police were contacted Monday to check the well-being of 36-year-old Cindy Nicole Crow, who was believed to have recently given birth. Evidence was obtained that Crow had been pregnant as early as February 2023 and had recently given birth, but the baby was unaccounted for.

On Tuesday morning, police were sent to Wally World Mini Mart, a convenience store in Decatur, after receiving information about the possibility of human remains being located in a dumpster.

Upon their arrival, officers searched the dumpster and found a trash bag containing the body of a newborn girl stuffed in the bottom. The body was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy.

Due to evidence acquired over the course of the investigation, a felony warrant was obtained Wednesday for Crow for the offense of abuse of a corpse. She was taken into custody at her Decatur home.

Crow was booked into the Morgan County Jail, where she is being held on a $200,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A frame grab from a video created by Eley Guild Hardy Architects shows the pedestrian tramway...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 90 set to temporarily close near Jones Park for tramway maintenance
Officials say this tactic was a way to reduce blight in the community.
Gulfport City Council to modify ordinance in residential parking code
Joseph Washington (right) has been taken into custody after three children died in a house fire...
Father accused of setting house fire that killed his 3 children
Creel also said the new store will attract more people to the area around it.
New Biloxi convenience store in first stages of transformation
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case

Latest News

Starting in 2024, seniors will see a change in their Social Security payments. (Source: CNN)
Social security payments to increase slightly next year
A Palestinian girl carries a blankets as she walks past the site of a deadly explosion at...
Palestinians trapped in Gaza find nowhere is safe during Israel’s relentless bombing
For the next 24-36 hours, it may turn slightly muggier and we can't rule out a few hit-or-miss...
Wesley's Thursday Morning First Alert Forecast
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, talks with members as the...
The House speaker’s race hits an impasse as defeated GOP Rep. Jim Jordan wants to try again