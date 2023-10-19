25 people on the coast celebrate becoming United States citizens

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Today at a federal courthouse in Gulfport, 25 people celebrated officially becoming U.S. citizens.

These newest citizens immigrated here from countries such as Vietnam, Guatemala and the Philippines.

U.S. District Judge Taylor McNeel said naturalized citizens bring value to this country.

“What these people bring to this country.. How important it is for these naturalized immigrants to come into this country, and they have so much to offer to this country, which is exciting,” McNeel said. “We are a nation of immigrants, like I said in my speech.”

Chona Guzman left her home in the Philippines is search of the American Dream, and becoming a citizen is something she longed for.

“I’m just very overwhelmed,” Guzman said. “I’m very happy that I’m officially a United States citizen, the same as my son and my husband, because they were both born here in America.”

The process of becoming a citizen is not easy. People have to take a naturalization test to assess their knowledge on the United States.

“I had to study 100 questions every day,” Guzman said. “I think I studied about two months, three months like that to memorize every question and answer.”

Although the process of becoming a citizen was long, Guzman said it is worth it.

“We filed our paperwork last year and then finally I had my interview last May,” Guzman said. “Today is finally the day. It took at least a year. It took a while, but you just have to be patient, everyone who wants to become a U.S. citizen.”

