15 new Coast projects receiving millions through RESTORE Act

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Thursday morning, Governor Tate Reeves announced 15 more RESTORE Act projects that will soon begin on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

The RESTORE (Resources and Ecosystems Sustainability, Tourist Opportunities, and Revived Economies of the Gulf Coast States) Act was passed by Congress in July 2012, in response to the Deepwater Horizon oil spill.

The newly-announced projects consist of two buckets: Direct Component Funding and Spill Impact Component Funding. The 15 projects total more than $44 million.

Here’s a look at the goals of each:

RESTORE Act Direct Component (aka Bucket 1) Funding Hancock County Fairgrounds Revitalization ($3.5 million) for enhancement of site amenities. The Kiln Utility District and Fire District Kapalama Road Water Improvements ($1.9 million) improvements to meet current and future water demands. Hwy 609 Washington Street Gateway Phase II ($5.5 million) to construct pedestrian friendly features including sidewalks, crosswalk, and landscaped median under Phase II from Old Fort Bayou to Highway 90. Point Cadet Marina Improvements Phase II ($5.5 million) for improvements to the Point Cadet Marina to stimulate additional economic activity and redevelopment. Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport Construction Rehabilitation and Overhaul Facility ($6.6 million) to construct aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul facility and apron. Mass Audience Safety and Security Technology ($1.8 million) to implement transformational security improvements to the Mississippi Gulf Coast Coliseum and Convention Center.

RESTORE Act Spill Impact Component (aka Bucket 3) Funding Invasive Species in Water ($1.1 million) to reduce and remove invasive species in coastal waterbodies, marshes, and estuaries. Pascagoula River Scenic Trail ($2.7 million) to establish a blueway and recreational improvements along the Pascagoula River for nature-based tourism. One Gulf One Goal Artificial Reef Project ($1.9 million) to construct artificial reefs. Coastal Education Program in Mississippi High Schools ($1.32 million) to enhance environmental science programs related to marine ecosystem education. Addition of Interactive Exhibit ($4.5 million) at the Mississippi Aquarium for education and tourism. KHSA Taxilane Sierra Extension ($1.9 million) to extend Taxilane Sierra at Stennis International Airport to allow for increased capacity and economic development. Classrooms and dormitories for the Center for Marine Education and Research ($2.7 million) to construct dormitory and classroom facilities to promote teaching and research at the Institute of Marine Mammal Studies. Working Waterfront and Commercial Seafood Harbor Project Phase II ($2.2 million) supports the development of a working waterfront in D’Iberville. Natural Gas Improvements ($1.1 million) City of Waveland to replace natural gas line.



Once implemented, the projects will join the hundreds of millions of dollars already being spent by the state of Mississippi through the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) on restoration projects across the Coast.

More information on Mississippi’s restoration efforts can be found at www.restore.ms.

